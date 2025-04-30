PFF launches ‘Filipina5’ as official women’s futsal team moniker

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has officially unveiled the national women’s futsal team’s new moniker—”Filipina5″—as the squad gears up for the 2025 AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup in Hohhot, China, from May 6 to 18.

According to the PFF, the name “Filipina5” symbolizes national pride and unity, as the country prepares to host the inaugural FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup later this year.

This makes the Filipina5 the second national women’s football team to receive a distinct identity following the 11-a-side squad known as the “Filipinas.” Meanwhile, the men’s national futsal team continues to compete under its formal name, the PMNFT (Philippine Men’s National Futsal Team), previously referred to as the Azkals.

FILIPINA5

The PFF also announced the official 15-player roster for the Filipina5 in the upcoming continental tournament. The squad includes Rocelle Maria Mendaño, Dionesa Tolentin, Alisha Del Campo, Regine Rebosura, Samantha Jane Hughes, Isabella Victoria Flanigan, Judy Lyn Connolly, Cathrine Graversen, Kayla Maureen Santiago, Vrendelle Nuera, Hazel Lustan, Charisa Marie Lemoran, Isabella Bandoja, and Lanie Ortillo.

The team will be led by Spanish head coach Rafa Merino Rodriguez, who views the AFC tournament as an important benchmark in the Filipina5’s preparations for the FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup.

Currently ranked No. 55 in the world, the Philippines is drawn into Group B, where they face a tough field that includes No. 9 Iran, No. 11 Vietnam, and No. 29 Hong Kong.

Iran poses the biggest challenge, having won the AFC title in both 2015 and 2018. Vietnam, on the other hand, enters the competition as the reigning Southeast Asian champions, following their title-winning campaign at the inaugural ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship held in Manila last year.

The Filipina5 will open their campaign on May 7 at 11 a.m. against powerhouse Iran. They will then face Vietnam on May 9, followed by their final group-stage match against Hong Kong on May 11, both also set for 11 a.m. kickoffs.

