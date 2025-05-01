2 tropical cyclones may form this month — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — One or two tropical cyclones may form within the Philippine area of responsibility in May. This was according to the state weather bureau on Thursday.

Benison Estareja, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), said this in a public forecast where he presented the tropical cyclone climatological track for the month.

“We will still expect the increasing chance of typhoons because we are approaching the rainy season, also known as typhoon season,” Estareja said in Filipino.

“For this year, May 2025, our forecast is for one or two tropical cyclones — and our first cyclone will be named Auring, followed by Bising,” he added.

Meanwhile, for this day, Estareja said two weather systems are affecting the country: the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan and Mindanao and easterlies affecting the rest of the Philippines.

Dwellers in Palawan and Mindanao were particularly warned against possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains that the ITCZ may bring.

For the rest of the country, including Metro Manila, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected due to easterlies.

“Warm winds from the east are still blowing over the rest of Luzon and Visayas and isolated rain showers are still expected, especially in the eastern portion of Visayas,” Estareja said.

Apart from these weather systems, the weather specialist said they are also monitoring cloud clusters — one near the country’s boundary line and one from the far side of Mindanao outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

“Those along the boundary line may develop into a low-pressure area in the next 24 hours or until tomorrow morning. This low-pressure area is expected to bring rain to many more areas in our country, particularly in southern Luzon and Visayas until the weekend, so we will continue to monitor it,” Estareja said.

