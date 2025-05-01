Labor Day: Concrete steps to protect workers rights, welfare – Marcos

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. pledged on Thursday that the government would do its best to protect and promote workers’ rights and welfare.

This, as he paid tribute to the toil and sacrifices of the Filipino workforce on Labor Day.

“Nararapat lamang na ang pagdiriwang na ito ay gawin nating pagkakataon upang bumuo ng mga kongkretong hakbang upang matugunan ang mga pangangailangan ng bawat pamilya, matiyak ang kaligtasan sa lugar ng trabaho, at mapangalagaan ang karapatang makamit ang magandang kinabukasan,” Marcos said in his Labor Day message.

(It is only fitting that we take this celebration as an opportunity to develop concrete steps to meet the needs of every family, ensure safety in the workplace, and protect the right to a better future.)

READ: Unemployment drops, but struggles remain: DOLE-7 urges skills upgrade

Marcos recognized the Filipino workers’ contributions to the country’s development, as well as their important role in shaping the society.

He assured them that the government is not just an observer of development but also “an active partner of the people in creating a New Philippines where society is fair and just.”

“Ang paggawa ay hindi lamang pag-aangat sa sarili, kung hindi dakilang ambag sa kasaysayan ng ating bansa,” he said.

(Working is not just self-promotion, but a great contribution to the history of our country.)

“Sa bawat araw na ang manggagawang Pilipino ay kumakayod para sa sarili at pamilya, naroroon ang diwang handog para sa ikabubuti ng higit na nakararami.”

(Every day that the Filipino worker works for himself and his family, there is a spirit of sacrifice for the greater good.)

Marcos also acknowledged that the development of the country depends on the workers.

READ: P1,200 minimum wage proposal needs careful review – DOLE-7

He guaranteed the continuity of the projects to promote their growth and prosperity.

“Taimtim ang aming paninindigang kayo ay hindi pababayaan, bagkus ay higit pang itataguyod-hindi bilang tungkulin lamang, kung hindi bilang pasasalamat at pagkilala sa inyong tunay na halaga at sakripisyo. Isang makabuluhan at mapayapang pagdiriwang sa lahat,” he said.

(We sincerely affirm that we will not abandon you, but rather will further support you – not just as a duty, but as gratitude and recognition of your true value and sacrifice. A meaningful and peaceful celebration to all.)

READ: Another long weekend? Labor Day falls on Thursday

“Ang mga patakarang ating ipinatutupad ay dapat sumasalamin sa paninindigang ang tunay na yaman ng bansa ay hindi nasusukat sa kita, kung hindi sa dangal ng taong nagsusumikap.”

(The policies we implement should reflect the conviction that the true wealth of the country is not measured by income, but by the dignity of the hardworking person) (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP