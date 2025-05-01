Cebu graduate ranks 4th in Electrical Engineering board exam

May 01,2025 - 11:18 AM

By: Shakira Clea Laurente - CTU Tuburan Intern May 01,2025 - 11:18 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A graduate from Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) has secured a spot among the top 10 passers of the April 2025 Registered Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination (REELE).

Topping the list is Kimberly Rose Dalay Capiral from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines – Sto. Tomas, who clinched the first place with an impressive rating of 93 percent.

Coming in second is Mustufa Ali of Rizal Technological University, with a rating of 92.85 percent.

Samuel Fabia Flores of AZ Universidad de Dagupan took third place with a rating of 92.70 percent.

Cebu’s very own Omar Gotladera Lusares, a graduate of CIT-U, secured fourth place with a rating of 92.60 percent.

In fifth place is Cheo Anthony Tayag Malco of Iloilo Science and Technology University, scoring 92.55 percent.

Sixth place went to Clarence Salazar Macarang of Batangas State University – Alangilan, with a 92.45 percent rating.

Dave Christian Diaz Bien of Bicol University – Legazpi claimed seventh place with 92.40 percent.

READ: University of Cebu 2025 Mechanical Engineering Licensure Exam Topnotchers & Passers

New licensure exam policy seen to improve teacher quality, supply

Rounding out the top 10 are:

Eighth place: Patrick Carl Sabuero Labial of Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology, 92.20 percent

Ninth place: Kenji Trinidad Bustalino of Technological University of the Philippines – Manila, 92.15 percent

Tenth place: Mark Angelo Ramirez Importa of Bicol University – Legazpi, 92.10 percent

The full results were released on April 30, just three working days after the exam.

According to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), 4,137 out of 6,741 examinees passed, yielding a national passing rate of 61.37 percent.

The REE board exams were conducted on April 23–24, 2025, in various testing centers across Metro Manila, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Palawan, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP