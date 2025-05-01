Fires hit Sibonga, Talisay in a span of 3 hours: 1 dead, 88 displaced

By: Paul Lauro - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | May 01,2025 - 11:33 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two fires hit 2 a city and a town in Cebu province in a span of three hours on April 30 leaving a 70-year-old retired teacher dead and displacing 88 individuals.

In Sibonga town, at past 8 p.m. of April 30, a 70-year-old retired teacher died after he was trapped inside his room when fire struck his one-story house during a brownout in Barangay Mangyan, a mountain barangay in Sibonga town in southern Cebu.

FO1 Romnick Alison, fire arson investigator of the Sibonga Fire Station, said that the victim, Victoriano Regidor, was burned and found dead inside his enclosed room.

“Ang kwarto niya sarado way bintana ug usa ra ang pultahan,” said Alison.

(His room was closed, had no windows and only one exit, the door to his room.)

According to Alison in an interview with CDN Digital, that the fire happened while the barangay was experiencing a brownout at past 7 p.m.

He said that they were verifying reports that it was likely an unattended candle placed on top a plastic table and near a carpet that could have helped spread the fire.

CDN Digital also interviewed the nephew of the victim, who was in his early 30s and was in another room of the house when the fire struck.

The nephew said that he was inside his room when suddenly he heard his uncle calling for help.

He said that when he got out his room the fire was already really big.

He tried to save his uncle but he backed out after attempting to enter to room and suffered burns in his hand as he did it.

“Dako na kaayo ang kayo. Di na gyod mada,” he said.

(The fire was already big and I could not save him.)

The nephew suffered burns in his right arm.

Aside from that the victim’s house was also made of mixed materials that could catch fire easily.

“Amakan ug dunay kahoy ang bongbong sa balay,” said the nephew.

(The walls of the house are made of woven bamboo mats or wall cladding and reinforced by wood.)

Sibonga town is a municipality of the province of Cebu which is estimated to be 50 kilometers south of Cebu City.

Talisay City fire

In Barangay Biasong, Talisay City in southern Cebu, a few hours earlier or about 3 hours earlier, a fire destroyed 13 houses and displaced 22 families made up of 88 individuals.

According to FO2 Mar Dee II A Auxtero, fire arson investigator of the Talisay City Fire Station, they were verifying reports that the fire was started by an unplugged hair dryer.

Auxtero said that the damage to property was estimated at P675,000.

He said that the fire was reported at 5:16 p.m., was raised to the first alarm at 5:20 p.m., was further raised at 5:29 p.m.

The fire was placed under control at 5:54 p.m. and was declared fire out at 6 p.m.

Talisay City is a component city of the province of Cebu and is estimated to be 10 kilometers south of Cebu City.

