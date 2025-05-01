SWS: Voters want candidates focused on jobs, food security

MANILA, Philippines — Job creation and food security remain the top concerns of Filipino voters, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey commissioned by the private think tank Stratbase Group.

The survey, conducted from April 11 to April 14 and released on Wednesday, asked respondents whether they would vote for a candidate supporting specific causes.

Consistent results

The results showed that respondents preferred candidates running on platforms of “increasing job opportunities” and “development of agriculture and ensuring food security,” with each advocacy garnering 93 percent of support among them.

These were consistent with the results of earlier surveys.

Support for candidates who have promised to prioritize job creation reached 92 percent in March, 89 percent in February, and 94 percent in January.

Meanwhile, support for candidates who say they will advocate for food security reached 91 percent, 90 percent, and 94 percent, respectively, in the same survey periods.

The April survey results also showed that 91 percent of Filipinos said they would support a candidate who would advocate for the “strengthening of the health-care system.”

Other causes that polled high among respondents were workers’ rights and migrant workers’ welfare (88 percent), reducing poverty and hunger of Filipinos (87 percent), controlling the prices of basic services and goods (85 percent), equal access to education (85 percent) and addressing the impacts of climate change and enhancing disaster preparedness (83 percent).

These were followed by fighting illegal drugs (80 percent), energy security and usage of renewable energy (79 percent), and defending national security and sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea (78 percent).

Graft and corruption

Eradicating graft and corruption in government was at the bottom of the list with 73 percent.

Stratbase president Dindo Manhit said it was not surprising for Filipinos to prioritize jobs and food security, given the economic challenges faced by many families.

With just two weeks left before the May midterm elections, Manhit reminded voters to elect leaders who will ensure economic stability, create jobs, and expand livelihood opportunities.

He also reminded voters to remain vigilant well after Election Day.

The survey asked 1,800 respondents and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

