NBA: Rockets destroy Warriors, extend NBA playoff series

LOS ANGELES, United States — The Houston Rockets thrashed the Golden State Warriors 131-116 to fend off elimination in the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, narrowing the gap in their Western Conference series to 3-2.

Fred VanVleet scored 26 points, Amen Thompson added 25 points and five steals and Dillon Brooks chipped in 24 for the Rockets, who led by as many as 31 points and were up by 29 when Warriors coach Steve Kerr waved the white flag, pulling Stephen Curry and the rest of his starters with 5:50 left in the third quarter.

With their season on the line after an agonizing loss in a game-four thriller, the Rockets blasted out of the gate.

They connected on 64.7 percent of their shots in the first quarter on the way to a 40-24 lead.

VanVleet drilled three of Houston’s six first-quarter three-pointers and the Rockets made all 13 of their free throws in their opening period blitz.

The Warriors looked helpless to respond, with Curry and Jimmy Butler failing to score in the opening frame — when the Warriors didn’t get to the free-throw line and turned the ball over five times.

Curry’s first basket was a three-pointer midway through the second quarter. But the Warriors could make few inroads in the face of Houston’s suffocating defense and the Rockets led 76-49 at halftime.

Kerr said he had no qualms about pulling his starters in a potential clinching game, a decision that gave some rest to 37-year-old Curry — playing through a thumb injury — Draymond Green and Butler, who missed game three with a pelvic injury.

They can still close out the series when they host game five on Friday.

“We can’t come out with that lack of defensive focus and energy and expect to beat a great team on their home floor,” Kerr said. “They took it to us — they were awesome tonight.”

Curry finished with 13 points and Butler scored eight for the Warriors. Moses Moody scored 25 points and led the Warriors reserves in a late comeback bid that saw them pull within 13 points with five minutes left.

Then things got chippy again, with Warriors reserve Pat Spencer ejected for head-butting Houston center Alperen Sengun — and the Rockets pulled away.

The winner of the series will play either the Los Angeles Lakers or Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.

The Timberwolves took a 3-1 lead into their game against LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles later Wednesday.

James, 40, is chasing a fifth NBA title in his 22nd season, the Lakers surging to the third seed in the West after the stunning acquisition of Luka Doncic in February.

Thirteen teams have rallied from 3-1 down to win an NBA playoff series. They include James’s Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals — when they beat the Warriors to win the title.

