NBA: Lakers eliminated by Timberwolves, ending James playoff series run

LOS ANGELES, United States — The Minnesota Timberwolves sent LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers tumbling out of the NBA playoffs at the first hurdle on Wednesday, producing a clinical 103-96 win to complete a 4-1 series victory.

Minnesota’s French center Rudy Gobert delivered a dominant display at both ends of the court, finishing with 27 points and 24 rebounds as the Lakers exited the postseason in the first round for the second straight year.

The Wolves advance to a Western Conference semi-final showdown against the winner of Golden State’s series against the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers meanwhile were left to reflect on another disappointingly short postseason campaign after a regular season that had built impressive momentum after the stunning trade for Luka Doncic in February.

The Lakers’ failure to acquire an authentic defensive big after Anthony Davis’s departure to Dallas came back to haunt them on Wednesday as Gobert dominated around the rim.

The Lakers — who had surged to third seed following Doncic’s arrival — were also found wanting offensively, with James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves making just five three-pointers between them.

“It feels great,” Gobert told TNT television after the win. “We had a season with ups and downs so to come here and play the way we did means a lot.

“We just have a bunch of guys that want to win. And a lot of guys who have been through adversity throughout their career and their life and we love each other…all the things we went through throughout the season prepared us for this moment.”

Gobert’s contribution was backed by 23 points from Julius Randle while Anthony Edwards added 15 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Doncic led the Lakers scoring with 28 points while Rui Hachimura chipped in with 23 points and James 22.

