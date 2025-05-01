‘Team Coach Arvin’ represents Cebu at ICTSI track meet in Clark

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran Cebuano athletics coach Arvin Loberanis is leading a strong delegation to the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships, which kicks off on Thursday, May 1, at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

Competing under the banner “Team Coach Arvin–Cebu City,” Loberanis has fielded seven track and field athletes, all set to test their mettle in the running and jumping events of this prestigious national meet organized by the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA).

Heading the roster is Artjoy Torregosa, a multi-titled long-distance runner and former University of San Carlos (USC) standout. Torregosa is slated to compete in the 1,500-meter, 5,000-meter, and 10,000-meter runs.

Also in the lineup is Juliana Mier Loberanis, the coach’s daughter and a varsity athlete, who will take on the high jump and triple jump events.

Another USC Warrior, Shine Cardona—a multiple gold medalist in the Cesafi—will race in the 400-meter and 800-meter runs. Meanwhile, Michelle Zamora, Loberanis’ top protégé and the 2025 PRISAA National Games “Most Outstanding Athlete,” is set for a three-event campaign in the 800m, 1,500m, and 5,000m runs.

In the men’s division, Tres Antiola of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) will compete in the 110-meter hurdles, while Cebu’s Jhon Smith is entered in the 3,000m steeplechase, 5,000m, and 10,000m runs. Fellow Cebuano Fritz Gerundio rounds out the men’s side, running in the 400m and 800m events.

Coach Loberanis will be joined by his assistant coach, John Marvin Rafols.

The team is supported by both the private and public sectors, including generous contributions from individuals, companies, and the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC).

Also expected to compete in the championships are Olympian Lauren Hoffman and top athlete Yacine Germali, promising a highly competitive national event.

Photo caption: Team Coach Arvin athletes and coaches pose for a photo before their flight to the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships in New Clark City. | Photo from Loberanis’ Facebook page.

