Filinvest Group at 70: A growing legacy of making Filipino dreams a reality 

Seventy years ago, a young couple, with a shared entrepreneurial spirit and vision for progress, made it their life’s mission to create opportunities for everyday Filipinos. What started as a small financing business has grown into one of the Philippines’ leading conglomerates—Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC).

Filinvest Group’s 70th-anniversary celebration is a tribute to the Filipino spirit—the courage to dream, the resilience to overcome challenges, and the determination to contribute actively to the nation and bring progress to the Filipino people.

In 2025, Filinvest Group marks its 70th anniversary, not just celebrating its legacy and longevity but reaffirming its enduring mission: to enable Filipinos to achieve their dreams. Across generations, the company has been a steadfast partner in turning aspirations into reality and making life’s experiences more meaningful and memorable—whether it’s owning a first home, securing loans or building your savings to make your dream a reality, powering communities to thrive or bringing your family to their first hotel or resort stay.

A Story Rooted in the Everyday Filipino Dream

Filinvest Group’s legacy is one that mirrors the dreams of many Filipinos—starting from humble beginnings, taking bold risks, and continuously innovating for a better future. The company’s founders, Andrew and Mercedes Gotianun, built their business on the principles of hard work, resilience, and trust—values that continue to shape Filinvest today.

“Trust is a core value at Filinvest Group, and we strive to always deserve and preserve it. We’ve had our ups and downs, but we’ve grown and prospered together. Our parents taught us to treat shareholders with respect, regardless of their stake. A relationship based on mutual respect and shared benefit fosters success,” said Jonathan Gotianun, Chairperson of Filinvest Development Corporation and EastWest Bank.

From financing second-hand cars and appliances to pioneering affordable housing, banking solutions, power, hospitality, sugar, and infrastructure projects, Filinvest Group has remained committed to making quality living more accessible to Filipinos.

“As we celebrate Filinvest’s 70th anniversary, we take with us the lessons we’ve learned, staying committed to serving and fulfilling the dreams of many Filipino families.

We are building to sustain our growth, staying profitable in a competitive environment while sharing the benefits with all our stakeholders,” shared Josephine Gotianun Yap, Vice Chairperson of Filinvest Development Corporation.

Shaping the Future with Sustainability in Mind

A key driver of Filinvest Group’s longevity has been its well-balanced business portfolio that ensures long-term stability.

While its real estate, banking, and infrastructure segments capitalize on periods of economic growth, its investments in essential services such as power, utilities and sugar provide a steady foundation, making the Group resilient in the face of market fluctuations and positioning it for sustainable expansion.

As Filinvest Group looks ahead to the next decades, it remains focused on building its legacy of progress and innovation. It is focused on shaping and optimizing its portfolio through driving the growth and expansion of its diverse businesses while ensuring a well-balanced mix of cyclical and defensive industries that reinforce long-term stability and resilience. It is also strengthening synergies and building management systems, enhancing collaboration across business units and leveraging key platforms as a cohesive group, ensuring that Filinvest remains agile, efficient, and positioned for sustained success.

Through future-proofing talent and the organization, Filinvest Group is also cultivating a diverse, high-performing, and highly engaged workforce, ensuring that Filinvest’s people remain at the heart of its long-term growth strategy and are equipped to lead the company into the future.

70 Years and Counting: A Celebration of Filipino Resilience

Filinvest Group’s 70th-anniversary celebration is a tribute to the Filipino spirit—the courage to dream, the resilience to overcome challenges, and the determination to contribute actively to the nation and bring progress to the Filipino people. As the company steps into its next chapter, it remains committed to creating lasting impact for its customers with the promise of reliable, compassionate service and ensuring that Filipinos always have a trusted partner in their journey toward success.

The Filinvest Group has started its year-long celebration, with various initiatives to engage its valued stake­holders.