Marcos: SSS salary, calamity loan interest rates cut to 7-8%

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced on Thursday that starting in July, the interest rates for the Social Security System’s (SSS) salary and calamity loans would be reduced.

“With the help of the SSS, the Social Security System, starting July 2025, members with clean records will be able to obtain loans from the SSS at a lower interest rate,” he said in Filipino at the 123rd Labor Day celebration in Pasay City.

“The interest rate will go down to 8% for salary loans and 7% for calamity loans. These rates have been reduced from the previous 10%,” he added.

Moreover, the spouses of deceased pensioners will also be allowed to apply for a loan of up to 150,000 starting September this year.

The SSS is yet to issue a statement regarding the matter.

