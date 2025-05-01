Mandaue City heightens election security after ‘yellow category’ tag

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) is set to enhance its security efforts following the city’s recent reclassification from the green to the yellow category ahead of the upcoming elections.

MCPO spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro confirmed on Thursday, May 1, that security measures have already been finalized. Around 700 police personnel will be deployed for election-related duties, excluding those on sick leave or who are pregnant.

Deployed personnel will be assigned to various roles, including securing polling precincts, conducting mobile patrols, assisting the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the City Treasurer’s Office, and serving as reserve support. Police visibility will also be increased through continuous checkpoints and roving patrols.

The Regional Joint Security Control Center (RJSCC) approved on April 28 the recommendation to place 15 areas in Region 7, including Mandaue City, under the yellow category.

According to Comelec’s classification system, the yellow category identifies areas with a history or signs of political rivalry that may require closer monitoring and heightened security. Authorities said the reclassification is a precautionary move to help ensure peaceful and orderly elections.

The status upgrade was also discussed during the final meeting of the Mandaue City Joint Security Control Center (CJSCC) on April 30. A resolution related to the city’s new security status is also being proposed.

“Wala man nagpasabot na (yellow category) nga madugangan mi og police or ingun ana. Kana imaximize lang namo amoang tawo, unsay naa namo, mga resources namo,” said Villaro.

(The yellow category doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll be given additional police personnel or anything like that. It just means we’ll maximize our manpower and the resources we currently have.)

The CJSCC includes members from Comelec, the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). Representatives from the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) and Visayan Electric Company (VECO) also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the AFP, BFP, and Coast Guard presented the number of personnel they will deploy, including their schedules and areas of assignment.

Comelec’s local office also shared plans to install an LED wall outside their office so that supporters can monitor the vote tallying process. Only candidates will be allowed inside the canvassing venue.

TEAM will manage parking at polling and canvassing areas. No road closures are expected on election day.

VECO, meanwhile, presented its contingency plan to ensure uninterrupted power supply throughout the voting and canvassing period. /clorenciana

