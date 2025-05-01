Cebuana weightlifter Bacaro wins silver at youth world champs in Peru

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In her debut on the world stage, Cebuana weightlifter Althea Bacaro made an impressive mark by clinching a silver medal at the 2025 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Youth & Junior Championships held in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday, April 30 (May 1, Philippine time).

The 13-year-old Bacaro, the lone Cebuana in the national delegation fielded by the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP), secured the silver medal in the youth women’s 40-kilogram division.

A varsity lifter from the University of Cebu (UC), Bacaro lifted a total of 130 kilograms. She placed first in the snatch with a lift of 58 kgs, and third in the clean and jerk with 72 kgs, finishing second overall among the 10 participants in her category.

READ: Althea Bacaro vies in her first youth world c’ships in Peru

This marks the biggest achievement yet in Bacaro’s budding weightlifting career, following her silver medal finish at the 2024 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships.

Brazil’s Isanelly Da Silva claimed the gold medal with a total lift of 134 kgs, dominating the clean and jerk with 77 kgs and placing third in the snatch with 57 kgs.

India’s Jyoshna Sabar completed the podium with a 128-kg total lift. She placed second in the clean and jerk with 72 kgs and fourth in the snatch with 56 kgs.

Rounding out the top five were Mina Thaira Realpe Mina of Ecuador with 125 kgs, and Ecrin Naz Sahin of Turkey with 122 kgs.

Bacaro was accompanied in Peru by her coach, Christopher Bureros, a veteran mentor and Olympian who has guided her through international competition. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP