Dejaño: More meaningful, quality sports programs coming to Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Newly appointed Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman and sports medicine specialist Dr. Rhoel Dejaño is setting the stage for a new era of meaningful and high-impact sports initiatives in the city, beginning with the recently concluded Cebu City Sports Summit.

The summit, which drew over a hundred participants from various sectors of Cebu’s sports community, marked the start of what Dejaño envisions as a long-term commitment to advancing sports science and leadership in Cebu.

“As chairman of the CCSC, one of my key priorities is to provide continuing education for all stakeholders in the sports community. Staying updated with the latest innovations, techniques, and best practices is crucial if we want to raise the level of sports in Cebu City and ensure our athletes and teams remain competitive,” Dejaño said.

He emphasized that the summit was just the first of many programs the CCSC plans to implement. These initiatives aim not only to develop athletes but also to empower coaches, educators, and health professionals who form the foundation of Cebu’s sporting ecosystem.

To ensure a comprehensive learning experience, Dejaño brought in top-tier experts in sports science along with seasoned local sports leaders to speak during the two-day summit held at the Cebu City Sports Center. The event—widely regarded as comparable to a national-level workshop in terms of quality and depth—was offered free of charge to the local sports community.

“Each speaker—an expert in their respective field—shared valuable insights on how advancements in sports medicine, when combined with effective leadership, can help athletes reach their full potential,” said Dejaño. “Their input underscored the importance of integrating scientific knowledge and leadership strategies for sustainable sports development.”

Participants included coaches, DepEd teachers, physical therapists, doctors, athletic trainers, and other professionals eager to expand their knowledge and improve their contributions to Cebu’s sports landscape.

Dejaño expressed his gratitude to all who joined the summit, particularly those who volunteered as speakers and resource persons. He also extended his thanks to the Philippine Academy of Rehabilitation Medicine (PARM) Visayas Chapter for their support and participation.

