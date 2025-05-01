PJ urges Gwen to comply with Ombud’s order over suspension issue

CEBU, Philippines — Cebu Third District Representative Pablo John “PJ” Garcia has called on his sister, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, to comply with the suspension order issued by the Office of the Ombudsman.

In a statement released on Thursday, May 1, Pablo John said he believes the best course of action is for her to heed the Ombudsman’s order while pursuing legal remedies through the courts.

“My hope, and my unsolicited advice, is that she comply with the Ombudsman’s order, reserving all legal arguments and remedies for future pleadings and actions in the courts,” the congressman said.

While he admitted that they have had — and continue to have — differences, he described his sister’s service as “extraordinary” and expressed confidence that she will overcome the current political challenge, calling it “just another storm” in her career.

“No one — and certainly not I — can doubt that she has done a lot for Cebu… Like all the other storms in her remarkable life, this is something I am confident she will weather, and one from which I am convinced she will emerge victorious,” Pablo John added.

His statement came a day after the governor announced she would continue performing her duties as Cebu’s chief executive despite the Ombudsman’s preventive suspension order.

During a press conference on April 30, Governor Garcia said her legal team was seeking clarification from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) regarding the implementation of the order.

She also said they were preparing to send a formal query to DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

“Pending resolution of my query, I have decided to stay put in office and continue to serve as the governor of this great province of ours,” she said.

She added that she would continue performing her duties “within the bounds of law.”

The suspension order, signed by Ombudsman Samuel Martires, stems from allegations that Garcia violated the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials when she granted a special permit to a private firm, Shalom Construction Inc., to conduct quarrying and desilting operations in the Mananga River — an area that forms part of the Central Cebu Protected Landscape (CCPL).

While the governor admitted authorizing the activity, she argued that the desilting was necessary to address the worsening water shortage caused by El Niño.

She denied any wrongdoing or personal gain, saying the action was taken in the interest of public welfare.

The Ombudsman’s suspension comes at a politically sensitive time, with the midterm elections just two weeks away.

Garcia, who is seeking a third and final term as governor, dismissed the timing of the order as politically motivated but said she remains focused on her campaign.

“We are in the thick of a very… ugly campaign season. And we are going into the final stretch,” she said. “It is imperative that the province of Cebu portrays this picture and impression of order, of resoluteness, and firmness. And whatever the motivations may be, I will not be perturbed.”

Despite PJ’s advice to comply with the Ombudsman’s directive, he reiterated his support for his sister’s candidacy under their local political party, One Cebu.

“She continues to have my unwavering support as a candidate for Governor of the Province of Cebu,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP