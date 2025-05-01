Comelec 7 delivers 1,624 VCMs to 32 Cebu towns ahead of May 12 polls

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) Region 7 has delivered Automated Counting Machines (ACMs) to 32 municipalities in Cebu Province ahead of the upcoming May 12 elections.

The delivery, which began on Wednesday, April 30, is being carried out in six batches and is expected to be completed by May 8. So far, a total of 1,624 ACMs have been distributed across the province.

On the first day alone, 709 machines were delivered to 15 municipalities, including Aloguinsan, Pinamungahan, Toledo City, Balamban, Asturias, Oslob, Santander, Ginatilan, Malabuyoc, Alegria, Badian, Moalboal, Dumanjug, Barili, and San Fernando.

The second day saw a wider reach, with 915 machines delivered to 17 municipalities: Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Pilar, Tudela, Poro, San Francisco (Camotes), and Cordova.

Comelec Region 7 Director Atty. Francisco Pobe explained that remote municipalities were prioritized to allow sufficient time for setup and testing. He added that the final batches are scheduled for delivery to cities, including Cebu City, in the coming days.

Pobe also noted that local election officers are responsible for receiving and securing the machines in their assigned areas, as well as distributing them to designated polling precincts.

This delivery effort is part of Comelec’s broader initiative to distribute more than 4,500 ACMs throughout Central Visayas, covering both Cebu and Bohol. According to Pobe, all 48 municipalities and one city in Bohol have already received their machines.

To safeguard the process, logistics are being handled in coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), ensuring the safe and secure transport of the equipment.

The ACMs will be used to automate the vote-counting process, promising faster and more efficient election results across the region.

Meanwhile, Comelec-7 is now awaiting the arrival of official ballots, which are expected in the first week of May.

