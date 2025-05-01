3 nabbed, suspected shabu seized in Tagbilaran drug den bust

CEBU City, Philippines – Three individuals were arrested and ten packs of suspected shabu were seized during a drug den buy-bust operation in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, on Tuesday evening, April 29, 2025.

The operation was carried out at around 9:18 PM in Purok 6, Barangay Booy, Tagbilaran City by the PDEA Bohol Provincial Office, Tagbilaran City Police Station, and Bohol Maritime Police.

The successful buy-bust was made possible through information from a confidential informant and a case buildup that lasted four weeks.

During the operation, ten packs of suspected shabu weighing approximately 10 grams were confiscated, along with various drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money.

The confiscated drug evidence was turned over to the Philippine National Police Bohol Forensic Unit for proper disposition.

The estimated average market value of the seized shabu is around ₱68,000. Authorities suspect that around 25 grams of shabu were being distributed weekly.

In a statement, PDEA-7 Acting Regional Director Dir. II Alex M. Tablate identified the main subject of the operation as an alias “Rendon,” 24, who was alleged to be the drug den maintainer.

According to the report, Rendon, a flower decorator, was a resident of Purok 6, Barangay Booy, Tagbilaran City.

Also arrested were two individuals identified by their aliases “Darwin,” 27, and “Gino,” 28, both residents of Barangay Cogon, Tagbilaran City. Darwin and Gino were allegedly visiting the drug den at the time of their apprehension.

The three suspects are currently detained at the Tagbilaran City Police Station. A case will be filed against them for allegedly violating several provisions of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act 9165).

