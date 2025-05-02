Ripped passport incident: DOTr awaits Cathay Pacific explanation

By: Philippine News Agency May 02,2025 - 08:03 AM

MANILA – The Department of Transportation (DOTr), through the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), has ordered Cathay Pacific Airways to explain the alleged passport mishandling incident which led to the denial of boarding of a passenger at Mactan-Cebu International Airport last week.

Based on the CAB incident report, the 65-year-old passenger was supposed to board Flight CX948 bound for Dubai, United Arab Emirates on April 24.

However, during the check-in process, the passenger’s passport was allegedly torn while being handled by the airline staff, rendering it invalid for boarding.

The passenger complained that the airline staff did not provide any explanation or immediate assistance, and just continued to process other passengers.

Cathay Pacific’s explanation was due Thursday.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon directed all airlines to ensure that no intentional tampering of passports occurs at airports and reminded personnel to exercise their authority responsibly and respectfully when verifying the validity of travel documents.

On the other hand, the New NAIA Infra Corp. management said passengers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport are no longer required to show their passports at the entrance gates.

All security personnel have been instructed not to touch passports during terminal entry and security verification. A valid identification card or travel document will do, to be held only by the passenger.

Passport inspection will be handled by the airline staff at check-in counters, by immigration officers, and by airline personnel at the boarding gates. (PR/PNA)

