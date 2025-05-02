Lotto 6/42, Superlotto 6/49 jackpots: No winners yet

By: Jason Sigales - Reporter / @jasonsigalesINQ May 02,2025 - 09:15 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The 22.38-million jackpot in the Lotto 6/42’s Thursday night draw remains up for grabs with the jackpot expected to be bigger in next Saturday’s draw since no bettors picked the right combination last night.

This was according to the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The winning combination was 40-11-34-42-08-19.

Similarly, no one won the P15.58-million jackpot in the Superlotto 6/49, where the winning numbers were 27-04-06-35-13-01.

The Lotto 6/42 was last won by a lone bettor for a P5.94-million jackpot last April 10, while the Superlotto 6/49 was last won by two bettors for a P22.44-million jackpot last April 29.

The next draw for the Lotto 6/42 will be on Saturday, while the next draw for the Superlotto 6/49 will be on Sunday.

