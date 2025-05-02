Nestor Archival, mayoral bet of Cebu City : Free hospitalization if…

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayoral candidate and incumbent Councilor Nestor Archival Sr. said he would implement free hospitalization for all Cebu City residents if elected mayor.

Running under the Bando Osmeña – Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) banner, Archival stressed the importance of supporting marginalized and vulnerable sectors of society, particularly senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and single parents.

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital following a media forum on April 29, Archival said these groups often struggle with access to healthcare and employment, making it crucial to implement inclusive policies.

READ: Nestor Archival vows P12 billion revenue for Cebu City if elected

“Tagaan natog importansya ang concern sa mga senior citizens, PWDs, single parents, ug sa lain-laing grupo sama sa mga fishermen, farmers, vendors, drivers, pet owners, ug uban pa,” he said.

(We will give importance to the concern of our senior citizens, PWDs, single parents, and the different groups like our fishermen, farmers, vendors, pet owners and others.)

Archival said that if given the mandate, he would prioritize expanding aid programs and ensure free hospitalization for all Cebu City residents.

He also wants to introduce sustainable employment opportunities for vulnerable groups.

He emphasized that building on these programs would be essential to improve their welfare and ensure that they would receive the help they need.

READ: Comelec: 15 areas in CV under yellow category

“One of the plans we are trying to do for BOPK is that hospitalization for all is free. Then, the other, we are going to find ways that the senior citizens, PWD, and single parents can work,” Archival said.

To support this, Archival proposes a legislative measure requiring public and private institutions to allocate at least 10 percent of their workforce to individuals from these vulnerable sectors.

“We are going to make a law that mandates that all institutions and corporations that they are going to put 10 percent of their employees, (to) senior citizens, PWD, and single parents,” Archival added.

READ: Comelec identifies more areas of concern in Central Visayas

Archival said he believed these initiatives would not only promote social justice but would also harness the untapped potential of individuals who would often be left behind.

He said these efforts would form part of his broader social reform agenda to make Cebu City more inclusive and socially responsive if elected.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP