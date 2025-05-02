Cebu workers hail 1Pacman Party-list’s commitment to labor protection

CEBU City, Philippines — Employees of Profood International Corp., a major mango processing company in Cebu with over 8,000 workers, have expressed their appreciation for the 1Pacman Party-list’s continued advocacy for the protection and welfare of Filipino workers.

As the country observes Labor Day, Milka Romero, 1Pacman’s first nominee and daughter of outgoing Representative Mikee Romero, reiterated the party-list’s commitment to upholding the rights of workers amid an evolving economic and technological landscape.

“On this day of solidarity, 1Pacman reaffirms its commitment to fair wages, safe working conditions, and continuous skills development,” Romero said. “We remain steadfast in our mission to ensure that every Filipino worker is respected, empowered, and equipped for the future.”

One of 1Pacman’s key legislative accomplishments is the Eddie Garcia Law, part of the 147 laws it has authored and sponsored over three congressional terms. The law provides clear safeguards for workers in the film and entertainment sectors, mandating limits on working hours, access to clean water, hygiene facilities, and medical assistance—ensuring safer and more humane working conditions.

During her visit to Profood, the country’s leading producer of dried and preserved fruit products exported worldwide, Romero encouraged workers to be attentive to how technological advancements, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), are reshaping industries.

Established in 1978 from a home-based business, Profood has expanded its operations with facilities across Davao, Bulacan, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, and Metro Manila, as well as offices abroad.

Romero emphasized the importance of reskilling and upskilling programs to help Filipino workers adapt to these shifts. She is advocating for government investment in tech laboratories in public schools, as well as incentives for private-sector vocational training partnerships.

“AI should be a tool to improve productivity and workplace safety, not a cause for displacement,” she noted. “With the right policies and continued access to education and digital literacy, we can empower Filipino workers to thrive in the age of innovation.”

Under her leadership, 1Pacman aims to expand its contributions to national development, building on its 151 proposed measures focused on poverty alleviation, education, healthcare, and labor welfare. Romero’s vision includes empowering youth, women, and marginalized workers as drivers of inclusive and sustainable progress.

With her background as a business leader and sports executive, serving as CEO of the Miro Group, Milka Romero brings experience and a forward-looking perspective to 1Pacman’s mission of meaningful public service.

