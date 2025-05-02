Ombudsman to Gwen: Apologize for ‘malicious’ political accusation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ombudsman Samuel Martires on May 1 demanded an apology from preventively suspended Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia over what he called her “unfounded accusation and malicious insinuation” that politics was behind the preventive suspension order issued against her.

“Governor Garcia owes the Ombudsman an apology for its unfounded accusation and malicious insinuation that politics is involved in the issuance of the Preventive Suspension Order because the Ombudsman is an appointee of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” Martires said in a statement.

“I would like to remind the good Governor that irrespective of who appointed the Ombudsman, its Deputies, and the Special Prosecutor, and regardless of the political color or affiliation of the respondent/accused, we shall apply the law justly and fairly, and we shall always be cognizant of the right of the Respondent to be presumed innocent,” he added.

Martires also reminded the public that the Office of the Ombudsman remains “an independent constitutional office committed to its mandate to protect the rights of the people and fight graft and corruption.”

Not the first defiance

In the same statement, the Ombudsman slammed Garcia for again refusing to comply with a lawful order.

“This is not the first time Gov. Garcia has defied the rule of law, particularly the lawful order and decision of the Office of the Ombudsman,” Martires said.

He recalled that in 2018, then-Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales ordered the dismissal of Garcia, then a congresswoman, for her role in the 2008 purchase of a submerged property.

The decision came with accessory penalties of perpetual disqualification from public office, cancellation of eligibility, and forfeiture of retirement benefits.

Despite the Ombudsman’s decision, Garcia remained in office until 2019 “because the Decision of the Ombudsman was not implemented by the leadership of the House of Representatives,” Martires pointed out.

Garcia on April 30 publicly declared she would not vacate her post despite being served the six-month preventive suspension order.

“I will continue to serve the Cebuanos in the best possible way that I can within the bounds of law,” Garcia said in a press conference.

“So, pending resolution of my query, I have decided to stay put in office and continue to serve as the governor of this great province of ours,” she added.

She argued that the suspension might have violated the rules of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC), as the order was issued in the middle of the campaign period.

Her legal team is seeking guidance from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), led by Secretary Benhur Abalos.

Martires, however, questioned Garcia’s reasoning.

“What puzzles us…is the conflicting posture of Gov. Garcia in her statements. While in one breath she claims that the Order of Preventive Suspension is in violation of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Rules; then in another breath she seeks solace in the Secretary of the Interior & Local Government (SILG) on the interpretation of the COMELEC Rules,” he said.

He emphasized that only the Supreme Court or the Comelec, not the DILG, can interpret election laws.

“Is the good Governor stripping the Ombudsman of its inherent power to implement its Orders, Decisions and legal processes?” Martires asked.

Legal basis and rationale

The Ombudsman reiterated that Garcia’s preventive suspension followed the requirements of Section 24 of Republic Act 6770 or the Ombudsman Act of 1989.

It allows the preventive suspension of an official pending investigation if the charges involve dishonesty, oppression, gross misconduct, or neglect of duty.

“A preventive suspension is issued to preserve the documents and evidence pertaining to the case which are under their control and custody, and the possibility of being tampered with; to prevent the harassment of witnesses, and in order to avoid the commission of further malfeasance or misfeasance in office,” Martires said.

Quarry case

Garcia was suspended following a complaint involving the issuance of a special permit in May 2024 to Shalom Construction Inc. for quarrying and desilting operations along the Mananga River, which falls within the Central Cebu Protected Landscape (CCPL).

The complainants claimed the permit was granted without the necessary clearance from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Garcia, in previous statements, maintained that the operation was a critical response to the 2024 El Niño-induced water crisis in Cebu.

She denied any wrongdoing or conflict of interest in the project.

Political timing?

The suspension comes just two weeks before the May 12 elections, in which Garcia is seeking a third term.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier weighed in on the controversy, urging fairness and due process.

“Until all legal questions surrounding this suspension are resolved, she deserves to be treated fairly and with the respect owed to her office,” Marcos said.

“Any action that affects the mandate of a duly elected official must go through the proper channels and in accordance with the Constitution and the Omnibus Election Code,” he added.

Martires, however, maintained that the timing was not political and that the Ombudsman acted within its mandate.

“We realized… that our decisions and orders were not immediately served and implemented. Worse, it resulted in the leakage of our Orders and Decisions, thus giving the respondent the opportunity to seek for an injunctive relief before the Courts. Hence, the Ombudsman decided to put a stop to this practice,” Martires explained.

He assured the public that the office follows due process and remains committed to its duty to uphold accountability in government.

