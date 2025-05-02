The Hospital at Maayo marks 9 years of healing, growth, and looking ahead to a healthier future

The Hospital at Maayo celebrates a pivotal milestone, its 9th anniversary, not just by reflecting on nearly a decade of healing and growth, but by boldly advancing its mission: to lead the future of healthcare through patient-centered innovation.

The celebration, held at the hospital’s premises, was more than a commemoration, it served as a testament to Maayo’s unwavering dedication to enhancing wellness through accessible, compassionate, and forward-thinking care.

Advancing Accessibility Through Thoughtful Change

The Hospital at Maayo continues to redefine patient-first healthcare by introducing a series of substantial improvements aimed at enhancing service quality, accessibility, and overall wellness. With a firm commitment to delivering “Maayong Serbisyo,” the hospital has rolled out upgraded room rates designed to align with its long-term goal of affordable, quality care. This move comes at a time when economic sensitivity and healthcare demands are at an all-time high. The revised rates were thoughtfully structured to ensure that more individuals and families can access the hospital’s top-tier services without compromising on care.

Beyond affordability, The Hospital at Maayo has also revitalized its hospital lobby—transforming the arrival experience for patients, families, and visitors. The redesigned space features a cleaner layout, improved seating arrangements, intuitive wayfinding, and calming aesthetics that reflect the hospital’s wellness-centred philosophy. These improvements are not just cosmetic—they’re part of a deliberate strategy to reduce anxiety and promote healing from the moment patients walk through the doors.

“Our new lobby was designed with patient comfort in mind,” said a representative from the hospital’s development team. “We wanted to create a space that supports healing holistically—by combining functionality with emotional ease.”

Global Collaboration for Local Impact

True innovation requires collaboration—and Maayo is making that global. Its new partnership with the International Health Promotion Center and Good Gang-An Hospital in South Korea marks a powerful step toward elevating healthcare standards in the region. Through shared knowledge, cultural exchange, and modern wellness technologies, the partnership brings world-class insights directly to Maayo’s local patients.

“Another milestone we want to celebrate is our partnership with Good Gang-An Hospital in Busan, Korea. This partnership will help our Korean friends residing in Cebu or in nearby provinces to experience healthcare similar to what South Korea provides. We even hired a Korean translator to assist our Korean friends with their transactions,” said Dr. Lawrence Chad Liu, Chief Operating Officer and Medical Director.

The partnership is expected to boost the hospital’s capacity for knowledge exchange, cross-border healthcare initiatives, and new wellness technologies that will benefit patients directly.

Driving Patient-Centered Innovation

These upgrades aren’t simply cosmetic or administrative—they reflect a deeper commitment to transforming the way healthcare is experienced in the region. The Hospital at Maayo is paving the way for patient-centered innovation in the years to come.

“We will continue to make Maayo an attractive workplace. We will continue to give the best service we can. At Maayo, we offer service with a smile—service beyond the call of duty. And there will be more of this in the near future. Great value is what Maayo represents, and we will continue to uphold that,” said Engr. William Christopher Liu, CEO of Primary Homes, in his speech during the 9th-year celebration held at The Hospital at Maayo lobby on April 28.

By investing in both its physical environment and strategic collaborations, The Hospital at Maayo is setting a new benchmark for compassionate, affordable, and future-ready medical care.

“Hopefully, we can give our patients more value for the money they spend,” added Dr. Lawrence Chad Liu, Chief Operating Officer and Medical Director.

As The Hospital at Maayo enters its next chapter, one thing remains certain: innovation will continue to be driven by what matters most—people. Each improvement is a step toward a healthcare system that listens, adapts, and prioritises the evolving needs of every patient.

