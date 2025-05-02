Tagbilaran City champions digitalization with the rollout of VisMin’s first Cityzen ID

Continuing its strong drive toward innovation and digital transformation, the City Government of Tagbilaran proudly launches the Cityzen ID, becoming the first local government unit (LGU) in the Visayas and Mindanao regions to roll out this pioneering initiative on April 25, 2025.

The launch of the Cityzen ID and the activation of the city’s E911 coincides with the vibrant Saulog sa Tagbilaran 2025 festivities, amplifying the city’s message of celebration, unity, and progress.

In partnership with GCash, the country’s leading e-wallet platform, the Cityzen ID is designed to modernize citizen-government interactions by enabling seamless, cashless transactions for various government services and incentive programs. This groundbreaking initiative not only streamlines service delivery but also reinforces Tagbilaran City’s commitment to building a smarter, more connected, and future-ready community.

“It’s a priority because it’s a necessity. In this day and age of digitalization and AI, we aim for transparency. Everybody wants a faster transaction, and that is what we’re aiming for the City Government of Tagbilaran,” cites incumbent Tagbilaran City Mayor Hon. Jane Yap during an exclusive interview with CDN Digital.

Mayor Yap also emphasized that the Cityzen ID is a powerful tool that not only serves as proof of identity but also opens doors to digital financial access, government services, and valuable community benefits.

Among the first recipients of the revolutionary identification cards are Tagbilaran City’s registered Senior Citizens, Solo Parents, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs)—sectors that often need the most support and deserve the greatest ease in accessing essential services.

Relatively, holders unlock a world of convenience as they are granted access to exclusive perks, valuable discounts, and essential services across a growing network of partner establishments citywide. The Cityzen ID is open to all residents, inviting every Tagbilaranon to take part in this bold step toward digital empowerment.

It is worth noting that upon Mayor Yap’s assumption of office, her first executive order centered around the digitization of government services and transactions—an effort that continues to unfold through initiatives like this, which exemplify her commitment to modernizing the city.

Tagbilaran City E911, Activated

Another significant milestone in the city’s drive to embrace digitalization is the official activation of the E911 hotline, ensuring swift responses to emergencies and disasters.

By simply dialing 911, Tagbilaranons and visitors can now request assistance without the need for data or load, making the service more accessible and inclusive—a benefit enabled by the integration of digital technology.

In a one-on-one interview with CDN Digital, Marko Emmanuel Longjas, Head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) Research and Planning Division, revealed that, “Sukad gyud nga naghinay-hinay ta to transition to digitalization, nakita gyud nato ang need niya, especially sa atoang emergency response. Karon sa E911, ang mga data nato ana, tungod kay ang system nato is integrated to one system nga digital na gyud tanan kay i-encode nalang directly sa atong mga operators kung unsay mga nahitabo. Then, diha pud nato mahibaw-an kung unsay mga particular equipment nga pwede nato pamaliton in the future.”

(Ever since we slowly started transitioning to digitalization, we’ve truly seen its importance, especially in our emergency response. Now with E911, our data is integrated into one system that is fully digital. Everything is encoded directly by our operators based on what’s happening. Through this, we can also identify the specific equipment we might need to purchase in the future.)

The E911 hotline further reinforces Tagbilaran City’s commitment to digitalization, while also highlighting its positive impact on the community.

