Cebu labor groups push for P200 wage hike on Labor Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cause-oriented groups based in Cebu are urging the national government to implement a long-term solution to the growing crisis of poverty and hunger, instead of relying solely on short-term “band-aid” remedies.

The groups are advocating for a legislated across-the-board P200 wage hike to complement the P20 subsidized rice program, an initiative recently launched in the Visayas.

On Labor Day, May 1, over 1,000 members from various progressive groups gathered at the Fuente Osmeña Rotunda around 9:00 a.m. to stage a protest, calling for urgent government action on the worsening conditions faced by Filipino workers.

Protesters marched through the streets of Cebu City, holding banners and chanting slogans to demand the protection of labor rights nationwide.

Their calls included raising the minimum wage to P1,200 per day to match the rising cost of living, abolishing contractualization and labor-only contracting, and regularizing workers.

The progressive groups described the national government’s P20 rice program as a “band-aid solution” that would not be nearly enough to tackle the struggles of the poor and hungry citizens.

Teody Navia, chairperson of the Bukluran ng Mangangawang Pilipino, added that the distribution of “ayuda” from time to time is another initiative that would fail to bring long-term results.

“Ang goal namo, ihunong na sa gobyerno ang ayuda politics. Dili ni tama para anaron nato ang katawhan sa in-aning klase nga pagtubag sa ilang mga kahimtang ug problema…Og gusto gyud nato long-lasting ang solution is itaas nila ang sweldo sa mga mamumuo. Mao gyud ni ang pinakadapat. Naa mi panawagan karon – P200 across the board (wage hike) karon na,” he told CDN Digital.

(Our goal is to stop the government’s practice of ‘ayuda politics.’ This is not right because it conditions people to rely on this kind of response to their situations and problems. If we truly want a long-lasting solution, then wages for workers must be raised. This is what’s truly necessary. We’re making a call now — a P200 across-the-board wage hike, now.)

Navia added that the citizens cannot rely on the government to distribute “ayuda” forever. Instead, they must demand that the minimum wage be increased to enable workers to live within their means.

He highlighted that many individuals are still at risk of losing their jobs, which is why the government must review policies that would effectively help alleviate this long-standing problem.

On behalf of the members of his group, Navia relayed their message to the current administration to listen to the people’s cries for an increase in the minimum wage rate and a decrease in the price of goods.

“Ang massage namo sa gobyerno – pinakabest og gusto nilang paminaw-on ang yangungo sa mga mamumuo, kanang gipangsyagit karon: Sahod itaas, presyo ibaba,” he said.

(Our message to the government — the best and most important one they should listen to — is the workers’ outcry being shouted today: Raise wages, lower prices.)

