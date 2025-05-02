menu
Enjoy a SuperSangkap summer experience with Chowking Halo-Halo Supreme!

- May 02, 2025

Summer is about making the most of every moment, but nothing ruins the fun like FOMO when others are out enjoying the season while you’re left feeling bitin.

 

Make it a ‘Sarap Ka-Summer’ memory with Chowking Halo-Halo Supreme!

 

For Gen Zs, the best summer moments feel complete and satisfying, whether it’s bonding with friends, uninterrupted fun, or indulging in a treat that hits the spot. Chowking Halo-Halo Supreme is the perfect Sarap Ka-Summer partner. With SuperSangkap ingredients, every spoonful delivers a kumpletong lamig-sarap experience that satisfies summer cravings. No bitin, just pure, refreshing indulgence.

Chowking Halo-Halo Land: Your Ultimate Summer Escape

Step into Halo-Halo Land, where every moment is a kumpletong summer experience! Chowking is bringing the ultimate refreshing, all-in sarap adventure to SM Supermalls, packed with fun surprises, exciting activities, and, of course, the iconic Halo-Halo Supreme. Get ready to beat the heat, create unforgettable memories, and enjoy summer without the bitin.

Chowking Halo-Halo Land Event Dates and Location:

        • May 3-4 at SM City Seaside Cebu (Visayas)

 

Bitin? Not This Summer! Complete Your Summer Experience!

To complete your ultimate summer experience, Chowking is bringing an exclusive Buy 2, Get 1 Free Halo-Halo Supreme (Small) promo. Enjoy this refreshing, satisfying treat with your friends or family on select dates to keep your summer free from ‘bitin’ moments. Available in-store, for takeout, delivery, and via GrabFood and foodpanda.

Follow our Facebook page and Instagram to stay updated! #ChowkingHaloHaloSupreme #SarapKaSummerNgChowking

