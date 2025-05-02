NBA: Brunson’s 3 ends Pistons run, sends Knicks to face Celtics in semis

LOS ANGELES, United States — Jalen Brunson scored 40 points including a game-winning three-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining as the New York Knicks fought back to defeat the Detroit Pistons 116-113 and seal a 4-2 series victory in the NBA playoffs on Thursday.

Detroit, bidding to become only the 14th team in NBA history to recover from a 3-1 series deficit, looked poised to level the best-of-seven series after fighting back from 11 points down to lead 112-105 with just under three minutes remaining.

But an extraordinary late rally spearheaded by Brunson saw the Knicks claw their way back into the contest to tie at 113-113 with 36 seconds left on the clock.

READ: NBA: Lakers eliminated by Timberwolves, ending James playoff series run

Detroit star Cade Cunningham then missed a layup to restore the Pistons lead, and that set the stage for an ice-cold three-pointer from Brunson to give the Knicks what turned out to be the winning lead.

The third-seeded Knicks advance to an Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Boston Celtics, the reigning NBA champions, with game one set for Monday.

Brunson finished with 40 points, four rebounds and seven assists, with Mikal Bridges scoring 25 points and OG Anunoby adding 22.

“Jalen’s shot, what can you say?” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of Brunson’s game-winning three. “He’s at his best when his best is needed, and he’s done it all year. That’s what makes him special.”

Cunningham led Detroit’s scorers with 23 points, backed by 21 from Jalen Duren and 20 from Malik Beasley.

READ: NBA: Rockets destroy Warriors, extend NBA playoff series

Earlier, a see-saw first half saw the Knicks romp into a 14-point lead after the opening quarter, outscoring the Pistons 37-23 thanks to 15 points in the opening frame from Brunson.

But Detroit came roaring back in the second quarter, with the hot hand of Beasley draining five-of-eight three point attempts to haul the Pistons back into contention.

Beasley put the seal on a stirring Detroit fightback, unfurling a 26-foot three-pointer on the half-time buzzer to give the Pistons a 61-59 lead at the interval.

READ: NBA: Clippers force Game 7 with gritty win vs Nuggets

Yet the Knicks came out for the second half with renewed focus, the defense locking in to halt the flow of Detroit points while at the other end Brunson and Bridges combined for 21 points to build a double-digit lead.

But once again the momentum shifted in the fourth quarter as Detroit roared back against a Knicks team who suddenly looked out of ideas as the Pistons surged into the lead before Brunson rescued New York at the end.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP