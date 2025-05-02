Tagbilaran City is beyond a gateway: Discover Bohol’s best from craft to cuisine

As the lone city in the heart of Bohol, Tagbilaran has long served as the welcoming gateway to the province’s breathtaking wonders. But rather than simply passing through, take a moment to linger and you’ll discover that Tagbilaran City is more than just a stopover.

Amidst its bustling streets and coastal charm lie hidden cultural gems waiting to be explored—from traditionally baked cookies and artisanal blades to innovative twists on the province’s beloved delicacies.

“Tagbilaran is known as the gateway to Bohol, but people should know that Tagbilaran City is a tourist destination in itself,” said Dice Arcenal-Luspo, Senior Tourism Officer of the City of Tagbilaran.

During Saulog Tagbilaran, the city comes alive even more as it bursts with vibrant celebrations of culture, faith, and unity, making it the perfect time to experience Tagbilaran in all its glory.

Taste Bohol’s Classic Biscuit: Tinapay Crisp

Tucked in Barangay Taloto, Tagbilaran City is a humble bakery that has quietly stood the test of time—Cecilia’s, the last remaining maker of the city’s beloved Tinapay Crisp and Old-Fashioned Cookies.

A cherished landmark since the 1940s, Cecilia’s has become a quiet legend in Bohol’s culinary landscape. What began as a humble home-based endeavor has grown into a legacy of flavor, passed down through generations.

Today, under the care and passion of Cecilia Oroc, the namesake and matriarch of this sweet tradition, Cecilia’s continues to delight locals and visitors alike with delicious golden biscuits that taste just like childhood.

Whether you’re bringing home a taste of Bohol or simply indulging in an afternoon merienda, a pack from Cecilia’s is a bite into the soul of Tagbilaran City.

Behold, The Finest of Bohol Blacksmithing

Bohol Blades, founded by former university professor Sid Titus Cempron, is a proud showcase of Tagbilaran City’s enduring tradition of craftsmanship. Located in Barangay Taloto, this artisan workshop is home to a stunning collection of Pinuti—locally-forged Filipino blades—that have gained recognition both at home and abroad.

Each blade is a testament to skilled, hands-on artistry: the handle is carved from solid carabao horn, the sheath from rich Philippine rosewood, and the blade itself forged from tough leaf-spring steel. At Bohol Baldes, no two pieces are sold alike as every Pinuti is uniquely customized, reflecting the preferences and personality of its future owner.

Beyond being a collector’s item or functional tool, Bohol Blade carries with it a deep sense of cultural pride and identity. It’s a piece of living tradition—handmade, heartfelt, and proudly Boholano. In a city known for its quiet charm, Bohol Blades shines as a bold symbol of local heritage and timeless craftsmanship.

Bohol’s Famous Calamay in a Bun

If you’ve ever struggled to spread Bohol’s famously sticky Calamay onto your morning toast, CocoBerry Café has the perfect solution: the Calamay in a Bun—a clever, innovative twist on a beloved local delicacy.

This ingenious creation wraps the rich, gooey goodness of Calamay in a soft, pillowy bun, making it a grab-and-go treat that’s as convenient as it is delicious.

And for those with a sweet tooth, there’s an equally irresistible Ube Halaya variant. These buns have quickly become a hit among both locals and tourists, offering a taste of Boholano heritage in every bite.

Proudly standing as the first and only café to offer these unique pastries, CocoBerry Café has made its mark in the heart of Barangay Cogon, Tagbilaran City. It’s not just a café, it’s where tradition meets innovation, and where visitors can enjoy a homegrown flavor with a modern, comforting twist.

From heirloom biscuits baked with love, to handcrafted blades forged with precision, to local delicacies reimagined for the modern palate, Tagbilaran City offers far more than what meets the eye. It’s a place where every corner tells a story, every flavor holds history, and every artisan honors the spirit of Bohol.

So next time you find yourself on this side of the island, don’t just pass through because in Tagbilaran City, the soul of Bohol isn’t just preserved—it’s lived, shared, and celebrated with every warm smile, every crafted blade, and every delicious bite.

The City of Tagbilaran is not just a point of entry, it’s a destination in its own right. Stay a while, and let Tagbilaran City surprise you. For more information, visit, follow, and message the official Facebook page of the City Government of Tagbilaran.