Paddleboarding: Tado Amit paddles around Cebu Island in 20 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Stand-up paddleboarding has long lingered in surfing’s shadow, yet its test of endurance, balance, and grit proves it worthy of equal recognition.

For professional stand-up paddler, Ronald “Tado” Amit, the sport is not just about riding the waves—it is about forging a path where few have dared to paddle.

615 kilometers, 20 days, one paddle board

On April 7, 2025, Tado set off from Mactan Shrine with a mission: to paddle around the entire island of Cebu.

His route spanned 615 kilometers—from the northern seas off Daanbantayan, down through Tañon Strait, past Santander, and back to where it all began.

Tado completed the feat in just over 20 days.

Every stroke through open waters was not just a challenge for Tado—it was a rallying call for Cebu’s athletes to make their mark in the global stand-up paddleboarding scene.

A dream not left adrift

For six years, this journey was a mere idea drifting between ambition and reality.

The plan, once a shared dream among his Mactan Adventure Crew, faced setbacks as life pulled his teammates in different directions.

But Tado refused to let the dream sink. When others had to step back, he paddled forward—not just for himself, but for the spirit of his crew.

At 7:46 a.m. on April 8, 2025, Tado dipped his paddle into the waters off Mactan Shrine—his home turf.

The moment marked not only the first kilometer of his journey but also the culmination of years of persistence.

Before pushing off, he reflected on the deeper meaning behind the challenge:

“Gibuhat ni nako para sa akong kaugalingon ug sa team. Ganahan nako tagaan og freedom akong kaugalingon.”

(I did this for myself and for the team. I want to give myself freedom.)

Tado’s journey around Cebu is defined by resilience, skill, and sheer determination.

With every paddle, he fought tides, currents, and fatigue, proving that grit turns challenges into triumphs.

