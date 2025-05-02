MPBL: Parañaque ends slump, stuns Cebu with dominant 69-54 win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Classic absorbed a stinging 69-54 loss to the previously winless Parañaque Patriots in their Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) clash at the Olivarez College Gym on Thursday night, May 1.

What was expected to be a bounce-back opportunity turned into a nightmare for Cebu, which struggled mightily on offense—shooting just 28.8% from the field (19-of-66)—and failed to get a single player into double digits. The loss sent the Classic tumbling to 21st in the standings with a 3-6 record.

Parañaque, on the other hand, finally broke out of a four-game slump to notch its first win of the season, much to the delight of the home crowd. The Patriots played with urgency and control from start to finish, never trailing in the game.

Jayboy Solis led the charge with a dominant double-double, finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds on 6-of-14 shooting, along with three assists and a steal. Lander Canon also stood out, delivering 14 points and 12 boards, plus two blocks, a steal, and an assist.

Jasper Cuevas and Alvin John Capobres added a combined 15 points to round out Parañaque’s balanced offensive effort.

Cebu, meanwhile, couldn’t find its rhythm. John Jabonete was the lone bright spot with nine points and five rebounds on an efficient 3-of-4 clip. Dennis Santos chipped in eight points, four boards, and a block. Ken Holmqvist and Limuel Tampus had six points apiece, while veteran guard Paolo Hubalde was limited to just four.

Parañaque set the tone early, taking a 30-23 lead at halftime. They turned up the pressure in the third quarter, building a 17-point cushion after a 5-0 burst from Jessie Saitanan and Ed Daquioag. By the start of the fourth, the Patriots were up 50-37 and never looked back.

Solis later iced the win with three straight free throws, giving Parañaque its biggest lead of the night at 60-42, capping a wire-to-wire statement victory. /clorenciana

