Rama to continue pushing for ’Singapore-like Cebu City’ if reelected

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former Cebu City Mayor Michael “Mike” Rama is determined to continue the initiatives he started in his term for his ultimate goal of a “Singapore-like Cebu City with Melbourne features” if given the chance to serve as the city mayor once again.

The concept of a “Singapore-like Cebu City” was first introduced by Rama when he took his oath of office as mayor in June 2022. Since then, he has been working towards the goal of making Cebu City into a highly developed city, and eventually added the idea of incorporating features of Melbourne, the second-most populated city in Australia.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Rama elaborated that his platforms under his party “Partido Barug Bag-ong Sugbo” are geared towards turning his ambition of transforming Cebu City into a city-state akin to Singapore into a reality.

If reelected, Rama said that he will continue to implement the platforms he promised to the citizens during the election season.

Among his priorities is to put focus on the business sector with initiatives for digitalization and to ensure an adequate supply of water for the residents of Cebu City.

“We have to confront the scarcity of water. It’s a problem,” he said.

Rama added that he will be looking into the issues of resettlement, both in urban and upland areas, and the implementation of universal healthcare.

He explained that his goal is for the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) to finish construction in a maximum of three months and for it to be fully functional after another three months.

“But I would like CCMC, in three months maximum, should be finished. And then functional, operational before six months,” said Rama.

The former mayor added that he will be pushing for good governance and confronting corruption practices inside the Cebu City Hall if he is reelected.

“Corruption has to be confronted at City Hall,” he said.

In addition, he aims to put a spotlight on the cultural and arts, preservation of the environment, education for all, the propagation of barangay development and affairs, expansion of infrastructure for the transport system, and resolution of the long-standing problem of traffic within the city.

“Traffic – that should not just be on the sidelines. Right away, traffic will have to be faced with seriousness,” he added.

Rama said that he will push for the completion of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project and the widening of roads.

Moreover, Rama relayed that programs will be implemented for the benefit of the youth and senior citizen sector, as well as for persons with disabilities.

All of these goals, according to Rama, complete his vision for a city crafted in the likeness of Singapore and the city of Melbourne.

“So that completes the whole Barug Singapore-like with Melbourne features Cebu City,” he said.

During a news forum on Tuesday, April 29, Rama revealed more of his plans to combat several other issues faced by Cebu City residents.

When asked about how he would address the problem of flooding, Rama highlighted the creation of a task force and the recovery of easements he initiated in order to improve drainage systems in the city.

In the issue of waste management, he mentioned Cebu’s 10-year solid waste management plan. He added that discipline is an important factor to make these plans a success.

Rama also said that maintaining peace and order should start at every household, and that every citizen shares the responsibility of making sure that it is not disrupted.

In addition to this, Rama reiterated his plans to hold the Sinulog Festival at the South Road Properties (SRP) with the promise that he will find a way for residents to easily access the venue. /clorenciana

