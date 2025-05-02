Domingo vs Iimura for OPBF title: Tokyo rematch set for May 3

Domingo, Iimura Make Weight for Rematch; OPBF Flyweight Title on the Line

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Can Esneth Domingo repeat his stunning 2022 knockout victory over Jukiya Iimura? That’s the question on everyone’s mind as the two fighters prepare for a high-stakes rematch on Saturday, May 3, at Tokyo’s iconic Korakuen Hall.

Domingo, 26, will challenge Iimura for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) flyweight title — their first meeting since their brief but explosive bout in 2022. In that encounter, Domingo shocked Iimura with a sixth-round knockout, earning one of the most defining wins of his career.

But this time, the stakes are higher. Iimura, now the reigning OPBF flyweight champion, is determined to avenge his only professional loss and cement his standing in the division.

Both fighters successfully made weight during Friday’s official weigh-in. Domingo came in at 110.9 pounds, while Iimura tipped the scales at 111 pounds — both within the division’s limit, making their 12-round title fight official.

Domingo, originally from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat and now training in Cebu, enters the bout with a 21-2 record, including 13 knockouts. He’s riding a five-fight win streak since 2022 and has previously captured the WBO Global and WBC Asian Silver flyweight titles. He is currently ranked No. 3 by the IBF and No. 13 by the WBO.

Iimura, meanwhile, has bounced back impressively since that lone defeat, notching five straight wins. His most notable was a dominant victory over Filipino Lorenz Dumam-ag to claim the OPBF crown. He enters the rematch ranked No. 7 by the WBA and No. 14 by the WBO.

