Torregosa, Paraase, Lee shine in 5,000m run at nat’l c’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s top long-distance runners made their presence felt at the national stage as Artjoy Torregosa and Asia Paraase clinched silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the women’s 5,000-meter run of the ongoing ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships held at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium.

Torregosa, who gained prominence after winning the 42-kilometer Cebu Marathon last January, showcased her endurance and speed once again. Representing Team Loberanis under head coach Arvin Loberanis, Torregosa clocked 18 minutes and 3.52 seconds to take the silver.

She trailed behind seasoned national team member Joida Gagnao of the Philippine Army, who bagged the gold with an impressive time of 17:53.60.

Eighteen-year-old Paraase, a double-gold medalist in last year’s Palarong Pambansa held in Cebu, rounded out the podium. Competing for the Spectrum Runners Club–Mayo Kidney Clinic, Paraase finished with a time of 18:15.17 to secure the bronze medal.

In the men’s 5,000-meter run, Prince Joey Lee—Paraase’s teammate from the Sto. Niño Dialysis Center—also earned a podium finish, clocking 15:11.42 to take the bronze.

Philippine team standout Yacine Guermali dominated the men’s event with a winning time of 14:35.99, while fellow national team runner Sonny Wagdos took silver in 14:56.97.

Another Spectrum Runners Club athlete, Mark Mahinay, who recently made headlines at the 2025 PRISAA National Games in Tuguegarao, narrowly missed the Philippine Athletics Championships podium, finishing fourth with a time of 15:18.21. His teammates Noli Torre (15:20.12), Junel Gobotia (15:27.80), and Gimar Magdalino (15:31.84) placed sixth, eighth, and ninth, respectively.

Meanwhile, Jhon Marc Dizon, another protégé of Coach Loberanis, settled for 13th place with a time of 15:59.70.

