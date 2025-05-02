Winwyn Marquez niilog og eksena sa ‘Aswang’ NatCos sa Miss Universe PH

Nangilog og eksena na sad ang Kapuso actress nga si Winwyn Marquez sa dihang girampa niya ang iyang national costume para sa Miss Universe Philippines 2025 preliminary competition.

Gistoryahan karon sa mga pageant fan ug netizen ang ‘aswang-inspired’ national costume ni Winwyn — dunay nalipay apan daghan sad ang nashock ug naturn off.

Nipasabot ang aktres nga ang gisul-ob Niya nga national costume kay gikan sa 1992 horror movie sa iyang inahan nga si Alma Moreno — ang blockbuster nga film nga “Aswang.”

Makit-an sa mga photo ug video ni Winwyn sa social media ang gisul-ob niya nga red body-hugging overall suit with matching gold sequins ug red beads, nga mao rag gyod og dugo.

Gawas pa Niana, makit-an pod sa luyo ni Winwyn ang usa ka binuhat nga gituohang aswang tungod sa makalilisang nga dagway niini ug duna pa gyoy taas nga dila.

“This costume, in collaboration with Obra Grandiosa by Bryan Diego, is inspired by the 1992 Regal film ‘Aswang’ where my mother, Alma Moreno, played the lead role while pregnant with me,” matud pa ni Winwyn sa iyang Instagram post.

Niingon pa gyod siya nga, “It was designed to reflect the aswang as a terrifying shape-shifter.. graceful and elegant at first glance, but deceptive and fearsome underneath.”

“Made with rhinestones, acrylic beads, teardrops, embroidery laces, 3D patterns, and spray paints in earth tones, it’s a chilling tribute brought to life and an homage to the rich legacy of Filipino cinema,” matud pa sa Kapuso star.

Gitawag nga “Hakot Queen” si Winwyn human nada niya ang siyam nga mga special award gikan sa mga sponsor sa pageant sa gibuhat nga unang preliminary competition sa national pageant.

Karong gabii pod, Mayo 2, mahitabo ang grand coronation para sa Miss Universe Philippines 2025 sa Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.

Ang mahimong reyna sa finals night ang mahimong representative sa Pilipinas sa 74th Miss Universe pageant nga pagahimoon sa Thailand sa Nobyembre.