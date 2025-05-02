KNC Entertainment Production brings Cebu’s first international half marathon: Enervon Run To Tops

In a spectacular blend of athleticism and breathtaking scenery, KNC Entertainment Production, in partnership with Coco Running, Guilds of Runners, and TOPS, proudly brings you Enervon Run to TOPS: Cebu International Half Marathon—a race that will quite literally reach new heights.

With registrants already coming in from Davao, Bohol, Dumaguete, and beyond, the Enervon Run to Tops is gearing up to be one of the biggest and most meaningful fitness events in the region.

Happening on July 13, 2025, Enervon Run To Tops will have runners on a thrilling uphill journey from Cebu IT Park to TOPS Lookout in Busay, where they’ll be rewarded with sweeping city views and an after-concert race featuring popular Bisrock band, Missing Filemon.

Designed for seasoned runners and enthusiasts alike, the race features three categories: 10KM, 16KM, and 21KM, with the scenic, high-altitude route making it one of the most unique runs ever hosted in the city.

A Finish Line Like No Other

At 2,000 feet above sea level, TOPS offers the perfect finish line, with breathtaking 360-degree views that reward runners after their grueling climb. This iconic Cebu landmark will be alive with energy, featuring live entertainment, food stalls, and an excited crowd of supporters.

As a world-class destination in its own right, TOPS has introduced new attractions like SKAI 360°, The Circle, and a variety of dining options that are sure to delight both locals and visitors. Now fully revitalized and open 24/7 with easy access from Cebu City, TOPS is evolving beyond tourism into a lifestyle and events hub, and soon, it will mark the finish line of a historic race.

Powered by Unilab

The Enervon Run to Tops aims to be more than just a race. With support from Unilab, Inc. and partners like Rexidol, HydroAid, Celeteque, Diatabs, pH Care, and Marco Polo Plaza Cebu, it’s shaping up to be a celebration of health and wellness.

These everyday health allies, trusted by generations, ensure that every runner doesn’t just finish the race, but feels great doing it. Whether it’s an energy boost to help fuel early strides or quick relief from unexpected body aches, Unilab, Inc. has runners covered.

Registration Now Open

Registration is officially open via online platforms and onsite booths at TOPS every Friday to Sunday until race day. Runners are encouraged to sign up early to take advantage of discounted early bird rates available until May 27:

21KM – ₱2,350 (Regular: ₱2,750)

16KM – ₱2,150 (Regular: ₱2,450)

10KM – ₱1,950 (Regular: ₱2,250)

Every registration comes packed with premium race perks:

Race Singlet

Trifecta Finisher’s Medal

Finisher’s Shirt

Bib with Timing Chip

Post-Race Meal

Bottled Water & Hydration Stations

Fruits along the route

Unilab Gift Packs

Entry to TOPS & SKAI 360°

After-run concert party

One-way transport (TOPS to IT Park)

Raffle Entry

Prefer to register in person? Visit any of these official booths:

Guilds of Runners Studio, Vibo Place – Mon–Sat, 6AM–8PM

TOPS Busay, near the souvenir shop – Fri–Sun, 4PM–9PM

Cebu City Sports Center, Abellana – Mon–Sat, 3PM–9PM

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ati Village in the City of Naga, reinforcing the run’s mission of giving back. Meanwhile, local communities along the race route are invited to join the festivities by setting up hydration stations and cheer zones to boost the runners’ spirits along the climb.

Brought to life by KNC Entertainment Production, this is your chance to be part of history and earn your place at the top. Register here: https://qr.me-qr.com/h3rpuKYa.