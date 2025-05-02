Danao City to skip joining the ‘P20 per kilo rice’ program

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The City Government of Danao will not participate in distributing rice at P20 per kilogram unless the program’s guidelines are clearly established before implementation.

Danao Mayor Mix Durano said in an interview that local officials were neither consulted nor made aware of the program. He noted that even the city agriculturist has no information about it.

Durano raised several questions he wants clarified—who will sell the subsidized rice, whether the city must issue receipts to recipients, and other procedural details.

“Ug ibutang nato nga naa’y bayad, kinsa may modawat sa kwarta? kita? mobayad pata didto? and then mo-issue pata ug resibo?” Durano said.

(And if we require payment, who will receive the money? Us? Will we have to pay them there? And then issue a receipt?)

READ: P20 per kilo rice rolled out by DA in Cebu

Instead of channeling the rice through local government units, Durano suggested distributing it directly to retailers.

“Nganong dili naman lang na‑ilargo ngadto sa mga retailers? Kay it’s a program, it’s a national mandate that we have to do that,” he added.

(Why not just distribute it directly to the retailers? Because it’s a program, it’s a national mandate that we have to do that.)

He argued this would ensure everyone—not just select individuals—can benefit from the P20-per-kilogram rice. The program prioritizes vulnerable sectors, such as senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries.

Durano also recommended that the government further study the program’s implementation and questioned its timing, given the upcoming elections. /clorenciana

