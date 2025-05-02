One Doce Pares now official: Historic pact sealed in Germany

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The three direct descendants of the Cañete family have formally united under one banner—One Doce Pares—a unified identity aimed at promoting and developing the indigenous martial art of eskrima across the globe.

Grandmasters Chuck Cañete of the Cacoy Doce Pares World Federation, York Cañete of Momoy San Miguel Eskrima, and Master Gerald Cañete of the Doce Pares Multi-Style System signed the historic pact during a solemn but meaningful ceremony held recently in Wetzlar, Germany.

The signing which is a landmark event for the Filipino martial arts, was witnessed by Grandmasters Dirk Jaenke, Michael Korthals, and Master Earl Kean Lopez.

READ:

“This agreement is entered into by and among the representatives and members of One Doce Pares, united by a shared heritage and dedication to the legacy of Doce Pares. It affirms the recognition of legitimate lineages within the system and solidifies a mutual pledge to unity, support, and collaboration,” the newly formed alliance said in a statement.

The three martial arts systems—each rooted in the original Doce Pares system founded in 1932—carry forward the authentic traditions, philosophies, and innovations that have shaped Filipino eskrima.

Their leaders are now recognized as the official representatives and stewards of their respective branches under the One Doce Pares banner.

As co-equal custodians, the three leaders will share equal authority in all matters concerning the governance, direction, and global representation of the organization. United in purpose, they are committed to honoring the diversity of their lineages, acknowledging their shared heritage, and upholding the legacy of their founding fathers.

“We affirm our willingness to work collectively and collaborate in developing programs, standardizing training, and organizing initiatives for the betterment of One Doce Pares,” the group added. “We pledge to respect and support one another, share our resources, knowledge, and platforms to uplift the art and reach new generations of practitioners.”

One Doce Pares hopes to finally put an end to years of animosity among the Doce Pares groups.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP