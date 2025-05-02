Hakbang ng Maisug, Bakud Party stage major rally backing Duterte, PDP-Laban bets

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Hakbang ng Maisug Cebu, in collaboration with the Bakud Party in the 5th District, will hold the “Duterte Maisug Avance Grand Rally” tonight, May 2, 2024, at the Cebu Technological University (CTU) Danao Campus.

The event is spearheaded by Bakud Party chairperson and Danao City Vice Mayor Nito Durano.

Elmer Jugalbot, convenor of Hakbang ng Maisug Cebu, said the activity aims to renew their call to bring former President Rodrigo Duterte back home. Duterte is currently detained in The Hague, Netherlands.

The former president is facing charges before the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged crimes against humanity in connection with his administration’s war on drugs.

Jugalbot said Danao City was chosen as the rally venue due to its symbolic significance for Duterte. He noted that in several of his speeches, Duterte had expressed a desire to return to Danao, where his roots lie.

“Ingon gyud siya (Duterte) nga gusto siyang moduaw sa Danao,” Jugalbot said. (He (Duterte) really said that he wants to visit Danao.)

Jugalbot also emphasized that the Duranos and the Dutertes now share the same visions and advocacies, following the reconciliation of the two families.

Among the invited guests for the rally are Vice President Sara Duterte, Davao City Mayor Baste Duterte, Congressman Pulong Duterte, and Kitty Duterte.

Invitations were also extended to the 10 senatorial candidates of PDP-Laban who are endorsed by VP Sara and former President Duterte. Senator Imee Marcos was also invited, as she is likewise endorsed by the vice president.

Local candidates from the Bakud Party and PDP-Laban are likewise expected to attend the rally.

Nito Durano expressed his gratitude to VP Sara for endorsing their candidacies in the upcoming May 12 national and local elections. He said the vice president’s support gives them hope during a time of significant challenges, including the situation of former President Duterte.

Durano shared that his family and the Dutertes reconciled in June last year after he personally met with the former president.

“We set aside our past differences and decided that the only way to move forward is reconciliation,” Durano said.

He added that they are expecting a crowd of 20,000 to attend the event tonight.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP