Focus on farmers, leave price control to DTI — Ex-DA Chief Arthur Yap

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Former Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Arthur Yap reminded the agency that its mandate is to improve farmers’ production, not to control rice prices.

This was his reaction to the implementation of the P20-per-kilogram rice program.

The program was initiated by the DA, in coordination with local government units (LGUs) in the Visayas Region.

Yap emphasized that the responsibility for lowering rice prices lies with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“I think that mandate belongs to the Department of Trade and Industry, under consumer protection,” Yap said.

Yap served as DA Secretary during the administration of then-President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Though he understands that the agency aims to lower the price of the commodity in the market, he stressed that it should also focus on improving farmers’ production.

“Advise lang nako sa DA, ayaw kalimti ang original mandate nato. Ang mandate nato is tabangan ang mga farmers,” he added. (My advice to the DA, don’t forget our original mandate. Our mandate is to help the farmers.)

He said the government should strike a balance between lowering rice prices and increasing agricultural productivity.

He also emphasized the importance of increasing farmers’ income to encourage them to stay in agriculture.

“The objective was not to crash the price. When you crash the price, then you endanger the farming sector. But you must also prevent prices from running away. Because if they run away, your inflation rate will shoot up. If your inflation shoots up, what happens? It eats up growth,” he said.

