CCCI president urges wise voting: ‘Let’s make our vote count for Cebu’s future’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the election season heats up, the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) is appealing to voters to choose wisely—because Cebu’s future depends on it.

“Enough is enough. So please, let’s vote. That’s my one sincere appeal—as a chamber servant who happens to be the president. But I believe we all share the same voice. Let’s use this vote wisely,” said CCCI president Jay Yuvallos.

In an interview shortly after the Cebu City Mayoralty Forum on Friday, May 2, Yuvallos emphasized that Cebu’s vote is critical—not only for the city but for the entire country.

“Cebu’s vote matters. Like I said, we are part of a trillion-dollar economy, and our contribution is significant. I think the city of Cebu contributes close to 400 billion,” he said.

Cebu is one of the most active economic hubs in the Philippines. According to the CCCI, the city plays a central role in shaping the economic future of Metro Cebu and the entire island.

Speaking directly to fellow Cebuanos, the CCCI president called for a vote grounded in faith and conscience.

“Let’s pray and vote with wisdom. We are the center of religion, and our faith in the Lord is strong. Let us vote armed with that wisdom,” he urged.

Yuvallos also acknowledged the flaws in Philippine politics and underscored the importance of participating in the democratic process to bring about change.

“Politics in the Philippines has always been far from clean. But if we work together, we’ll succeed. Let’s do it out of our sincere duty—as Filipinos and as Cebuanos—to vote wisely,” he said.

“It’s like a vicious cycle. This time, please, let’s make our vote count—for the development of Cebu. Enough is enough. So please, let’s vote. Let’s vote,” he added.

The CCCI organized the mayoral forum, which was attended by Cebu City mayoral candidates Nestor Archival, Julieto Co, Raymond Alvin Garcia, Michael Rama, and Yogi Ruiz.

The candidates presented their socio-political platforms to the business community during the event, which started at 1 p.m. and concluded at 5 p.m.

