Arthur Yap vows cheaper electricity through reforms, subsidies, renewables

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Murang Kuryente Partylist first nominee Arthur Yap vows to lower the price of electricity if they are given a seat in the House of Representatives.

Yap is a former Department of Agriculture Secretary and a former governor of Bohol.

“The Philippines has the most expensive power. In terms of income, we are number 7, but in terms of power prices, we are number one, and people are really complaining,” Yap said.

He said he wants to remove the stigma that affordable power cannot be achieved, and that high electricity prices are normal.

Among his proposals for lowering the price of power is the establishment of more power providers in the country.

He also encourages power providers to venture into renewable energy.

“If traditional sources — tinubdan — which rely on imported fuel continue, wala ta’y paglaom. There’s no chance to bring down electricity prices because today, 81% of our power comes from imported fuel,” he added.

Yap is also proposing the revival of the national nuclear power program.

“People are telling me that we need to be careful because nuclear power is very dangerous. But I always explain to them that Japan and Taiwan, which are frequently hit by typhoons, calamities, and earthquakes, still manage to use nuclear power. So it is possible for countries like Taiwan and Japan — and for us,” he said.

Aside from this, Yap also proposes subsidizing a portion of electric bills for target beneficiaries, especially low-income families.

He said the government’s current “Ayuda” program has an allocation of around P500 billion.

“Our proposal in Murang Kuryente is to take a portion of that P500 billion and directly apply it to the electric bills of beneficiaries,” he explained.

He said the government may subsidize between P1,000 to P2,000 for the electric bills of low-income families.

