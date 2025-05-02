cdn mobile

PNP on ‘full alert’ starting May 3 to ensure `safest’ election

By: Jason Sigales - Reporter - Inquirer.net | May 02,2025 - 10:46 PM

PNP on full alert


The Philippine National Police (PNP) will be on “full alert” starting Saturday, May 3, less than 10 days before the 2025 national and local elections, PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said on Friday, May 2, 2025. (PNA file photo by Lloyd Caliwan)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) will be on “full alert” starting Saturday, May 3, less than 10 days before the 2025 national and local elections.

This was according to PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil in a Friday chance interview with reporters at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

“We are 100 percent. We are on full alert starting tomorrow. Ang mga tao namin nasa ground na,” Marbil said.

(We are 100 percent. We are on full alert starting tomorrow. Our people are now on the ground.)

“[L]ahat kami, kasama kami magbabantay… We will make sure this is the safest election,” the PNP chief stressed.

(All of us, we’ll all be standing guard… We will make sure this is the safest election.)

PNP Director for Police Community Relations Maj. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba previously said the law enforcement agency was deploying over 120,000 personnel to secure more than 37,000 voting centers all across the country.

TAGS: 2025 elections, PNP
