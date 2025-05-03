Netizens react on MUPH 2025 results: ‘Miss Universe Philippines we never had’

CONSOLACION, Cebu – On Friday night, May 2, the Philippines welcomed a new roster of queens set to represent the country on the global stage, with Maria Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon Province earning the coveted Miss Universe Philippines 2025 crown.

While the pageant concluded with much fanfare, many netizens took to social media to express their reactions—particularly praising Cebu City’s Gabriella “Mai” Carballo for her standout performance in the Q&A portion, with some saying her eloquent response had them expecting a different outcome.

Who is Gabriella Mai Carballo?

Gabriella Mai Carballo, a 26-year-old beauty from Cebu City, began her pageant journey in 2017 when she was crowned Miss Valentine at Cebu Doctors’ University – College of Nursing. A year later, she claimed her first major title as Miss Mandaue 2018. Her star continued to rise when she earned the Miss Cebu crown in 2022, further solidifying her place in the local pageant scene.

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Miss Universe Philippines 2025

Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon is Miss Universe Philippines 2025

In the 2025 Miss Universe Philippines Cebu competition, Gabriella impressed both judges and the audience with her direct and impactful response during the Q&A portion—a moment that helped her clinch the Miss Universe Philippines Cebu 2025 title.

Netizens react to Miss Universe Philippines 2025 results

CDN Digital asked netizens for their initial reactions following the announcement of Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon Province as Miss Universe Philippines 2025. The responses reflected a range of sentiments, from those satisfied with the outcome to others who felt that the results didn’t align with their expectations.

For viewers tuning in from their phones and screens at home, the coronation night appeared to end abruptly, with only Ahtisa Manalo being crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2025 and receiving a few brand awards on stage. This led some netizens to ask, “That’s it?”

Soon after, official results were released online, revealing the full slate of titleholders. Cebu City’s Gabriella Mai Carballo was named Miss Eco International Philippines 2025, Taguig’s Maria Katrina Llegado earned the Miss Supranational Philippines 2025 crown, and Chelsea Fernandez of Sultan Kudarat took home the title of Miss Cosmo Philippines 2025. These queens will carry the Philippine flag in their respective international pageants later this year.

While the official results have been announced and the titles awarded, conversations online continue to buzz; proof that in the world of pageantry, the audience plays just as passionate a role as the judges themselves.

With so much talent and grace displayed onstage, which performance stood out most to you, ka-Siloy? And did your favorite queen take home the crown you were hoping for?

/clorenciana