Rainy Saturday in most parts of PH due to LPA off Mindanao

By: Jason Sigales - Reporter May 03,2025 - 08:31 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Rains are expected in parts of the country due to the low-pressure area (LPA) off Mindanao on Saturday, May 3, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In the agency’s morning weather forecast, according to Pagasa specialist Obet Badrina, LPA “5a” was last spotted 135 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte as of Saturday early morning.

“For now, based on the latest data collected, the low pressure area we’re monitoring still has a low chance of becoming a typhoon,” Badrina said in Filipino.

“It may move toward the Visayas, approach the area of Palawan and go through to the area of the West Philippine Sea,” he added.

Badrina said there was a high chance of rain in the Bicol and Mimaropa regions as well as the provinces of Batangas and Quezon due to the LPA.

“A big part of Palawan, especially the southern part of Palawan, will experience rain today and in the coming days due to the approaching low-pressure area,” he continued.

Most of the Visayas will also experience cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms also due to the LPA, according to Badrina.

“A big part of Mindanao also, especially the areas of Caraga and Northern Mindanao as well as the Zamboanga Peninsula, will experience rainy weather and cloudy skies due to the low-pressure area,” he added.

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon will experience warm weather with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, according to the weather specialist.

Despite these developments, Pagasa raised no gale warning over the country’s waters but did warn of slight to moderate sea conditions with waves reaching between 0.6 and 1.8 meters.

