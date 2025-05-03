Marcos won’t meddle in Gwen’s suspension, Palace says

President Marcos won’t meddle in the administrative complaint and preventive suspension being faced by Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia as he will uphold the rule of law and due process in her case, Malacañang said on Friday.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Malacañang press officer Claire Castro gave this assurance following Mr. Marcos’ call for Garcia to be treated with fairness and respect.

Castro, a lawyer, said the government will observe the rule of law and due process in the matter, including the mechanisms for redress that are available for Garcia under the law.

“The President believes that politicking should not involve what should be imposed under the law. There might be issues pertaining to politicking, but still the President only wants to follow what the law says,” Castro said.

Call for due process

The day before, the President said it is vital to uphold the rule of law and observe due process especially as Garcia faces an administrative complaint before the Ombudsman.

He added that any action that has an impact on an elected official’s mandate should go through the proper channels and in accordance with the 1987 Constitution and the Omnibus Election Code.

Marcos counts Garcia as a key ally in the Visayas, having secured her support when he ran for President in 2022. The Cebu governor is also the mother of Tourism Secretary Cristina Frasco.

“Until all legal questions surrounding this suspension are resolved, she deserves to be treated fairly and with the respect owed to her office,” he said.

Legal remedies

The President added: “Let us not allow politics to get in the way of public service. We must always be guided by the law, by prudence and by what is best for the Filipino people.”

Earlier, the Ombudsman imposed a six-month preventive suspension on Garcia following an administrative complaint for alleged grave abuse of authority, gross misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross negligence, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and violation of Republic Act No. 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

She was accused of issuing a special permit to Shalom Construction Inc. for desilting activities in the Mananga River without allegedly securing an environmental compliance certificate or certificate of noncoverage from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Garcia said she will not step down despite the preventive suspension order until she gets a clarification from Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

