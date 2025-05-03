Iran port explosion: Death toll rises to 40, over 1K injured

BANDAR ABBAS – The death toll from the massive Iran port explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in Hormozgan Province, southern Iran, has risen to 40, with more than 1,000 others injured, officials confirmed.

Hormozgan Governor-General Mohammad Ashuri said that among the injured, 194 people remain hospitalized, while the rest have been discharged.

Nine of the critically injured in the Iran port explosion have been transferred to hospitals outside the province for specialized care.

The explosion, which struck the port in Bandar Abbas on Saturday caused extensive damage to one of the facility’s 23 piers.

Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, appointed by President Masoud Pezeshkian to oversee the response, said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blast.

A special committee has been formed to collect evidence, and Momeni vowed that those responsible would be held accountable. He added that emergency and firefighting teams acted swiftly to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further.

During a cabinet meeting, First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref emphasized that authorities are treating the investigation of the Iran port explosion with utmost seriousness and promised to update the public as soon as more information becomes available. He also extended condolences to the families of the victims and sympathized with the injured.

In response to the tragedy, the government declared Monday a national day of mourning.

Emergency Department spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi reported that 50 rescue and medical teams have been deployed to the site, and 31 helicopter sorties were conducted to assist firefighting operations. (IRNA)

