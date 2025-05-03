Cebu City’s Gabbi Carballo is Miss Philippines Eco International 2026.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Dr. Gabriella Mai “Gabbi” Carballo of Cebu City has been appointed as Miss Philippines Eco International following the conclusion of Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2025 on Friday, May 2, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

With the crown handed over by newly-crowned Miss Eco International 2025 Alexie Mae Caimoso Brooks of Iloilo City, Carballo now carries the country’s bid for back-to-back victory at the 11th Miss Eco International in 2026.

A doctor of medicine, model, and seasoned beauty queen, Carballo began her pageant journey in 2017 when she was crowned Miss Valentine of Cebu Doctors’ University – College of Nursing.

Her rise continued with the Miss Mandaue 2018 title and her reign as Miss Cebu in 2022. She now steps onto a larger platform, aiming to become the fourth Filipina to bring home the Miss Eco International crown.

With the MUPH 2025 lineup complete, Carballo joins a roster of new titleholders set for international competition.

Alongside her are Ma. Katrina Llegado of Taguig, who will vie for Miss Supranational 2025 in June, and Chelsea Fernandez of Sultan Kudarat, who is set to compete in Miss Cosmo 2025 in December.

Meanwhile, completing the roster of MUPH 2025 winners are 1st runner-up Winwyn Marquez of Muntinlupa and 2nd runner-up Yllana Marie Aduana of Siniloan, Laguna.

While some Cebuanos may have hoped for the MUPH 2025 crown, Carballo’s appointment as Miss Philippines Eco International affirms Cebu’s continued influence in Philippine pageantry.

As she prepares for the international stage, all eyes are on Carballo — with high hopes that she will bring another crown home. /clorenciana