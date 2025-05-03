Comelec announces early voting for seniors, PWDs, pregnant women

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For voters who may find it difficult to stand in long lines or cast their ballots during regular hours of election 2025, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is offering a more inclusive and convenient option to ensure their participation in the May 12 polls.

To accommodate voters with special needs, Comelec has designated early voting for seniors, PWDs, and pregnant women from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

This nationwide initiative aims to provide a smoother, safer, and more accessible voting experience for vulnerable sectors.

“Tanan presinto gyud ni nationwide. All precincts will start at 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. for special voting hours — para gyud ni sa atong mga elderly, senior citizens, PWDs, ug mga buntis,” said Lawyer Francisco Pobe, regional director of Comelec Central Visayas, in an interview on Saturday, May 3.

Pobe clarified that individuals who do not belong to these groups, even if they are busy or have work commitments, cannot vote during the special early voting period.

“Dili pwede. Ug gusto sila mosayo, diri na gyud sila sa 7 a.m. dapat mo-vote, kay amo gyud na sila i-account. Ang maka-vote ra gyud from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. kay senior citizens, PWDs, ug buntis lang,” Pobe said.

Priority lanes will remain available throughout the voting period for those who are unable to come within the early voting hours.

Moreover, companions assisting qualified early voters may also vote alongside them as long as they are registered in the same precinct.

The implementation of early voting for seniors, PWDs, and pregnant women is part of Comelec’s broader push to make elections 2025 more inclusive and responsive to the needs of every Filipino voter.

In addition to special voting hours, Comelec is also facilitating the Local Absentee Voting (LAV) program for eligible Filipinos who are unable to vote on May 12 due to official duties. The LAV began on April 28 and runs until April 30.

This allows thousands of government workers, uniformed personnel, and media members to cast their votes ahead of time.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia lauded the dedication of these early voters.

“You’re all heroes to us, so we want to give you this special treatment,” Garcia said.

According to Comelec, a total of 57,689 individuals are registered under the LAV, including: 29,030 personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, 23,448 members of the Philippine National Police, 4,206 government employees, and 1,005 media personnel.

Voting under the LAV program is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., giving participants ample time to fulfill their civic duties ahead of election day.

