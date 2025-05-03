Daily Gospel, May 3

This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 2, 2025, which is the Feast of Saints Philip and James, apostles.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, May 2

Daily Gospel, May 1

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint John 14, 6-14.

Jesus said to him, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”

If you know me, then you will also know my Father. From now on you do know him and have seen him.”

Philip said to him, “Master, show us the Father, and that will be enough for us.”

Jesus said to him, “Have I been with you for so long a time and you still do not know me, Philip? Whoever has seen me has seen the Father. How can you say, ‘Show us the Father’?

Do you not believe that I am in the Father and the Father is in me? The words that I speak to you I do not speak on my own. The Father who dwells in me is doing his works.

Believe me that I am in the Father and the Father is in me, or else, believe because of the works themselves.

Amen, amen, I say to you, whoever believes in me will do the works that I do, and will do greater ones than these, because I am going to the Father.

And whatever you ask in my name, I will do, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son.

If you ask anything of me in my name, I will do it.

Source: Dailygospel.org