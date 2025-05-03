Aumentado offers P300,000 for info on death of 2 fishermen

TAGBILARAN CITY — Bohol Gov. Erico Arisotle Aumentado has offered a P300,000 reward to anybody who can give an information on the death of two fishermen in Bien Unido town on Friday, May 2.

“Anyone who can provide information about the pumpboat and persons on board the vessel will receive a reward of 300K,” he posted in the vernacular on Facebook.

Aumentado said the Bohol Police Provincial Office is investigating the incident.

Two fishermen died after the motor banca they were riding collided with another motor banca at 5 a.m. on Friday, May 2, in the waters of Bien Unido town.

The fatalities were identified as Rene Awas Reyes and Bjay Manayon, both residents of Malingin Island in Bien Unido.

Manayon died on the spot while Reyes, assisted by his neighbors, was brought to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The Bien Unido Police station received a call at 9 a.m. regarding the incident.

The President Garcia Police Station (formerly Pitogo town) strongly denied reports circulating online that members of the coastal patrol in the town of President Carlos P. Garcia town attacked the fishermen.

In a statement, the Pitogo police said there was no sea patrol conducted by the police or even by the Philippine Coast Guard.

“We would like to inform our brothers and sisters and the entire people that our police force had no involvement in that bloody incident in the sea waters of the town of Bien Unido,” it said.

